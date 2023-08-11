Hindley crews were called to The Poplars, on Church Street, Golborne, when a blaze broke out at 10pm on Thursday.

They discovered there was a man inside the flat who was refusing to leave.

Firefighters were called to the blaze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used a door ram to get into the property and two people wearing breathing apparatus went inside to find the man.

He was rescued and taken outside, where he was seen by paramedics and taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up, as he was covered in soot.

A neighbour was also treated for burns to his fingers, after trying to remove burning bedding from the flat.

There was fire damage to bedding and smoke damage to the rest of the property.

The flat above had to be evacuated so firefighters could ensure it was clear of smoke.