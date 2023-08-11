News you can trust since 1853
Man refusing to leave burning flat in Wigan rescued by firefighters

Firefighters knocked down a door as they forced their way into a burning building to rescue a man.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

Hindley crews were called to The Poplars, on Church Street, Golborne, when a blaze broke out at 10pm on Thursday.

They discovered there was a man inside the flat who was refusing to leave.

Firefighters were called to the blaze
Firefighters used a door ram to get into the property and two people wearing breathing apparatus went inside to find the man.

He was rescued and taken outside, where he was seen by paramedics and taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up, as he was covered in soot.

A neighbour was also treated for burns to his fingers, after trying to remove burning bedding from the flat.

There was fire damage to bedding and smoke damage to the rest of the property.

The flat above had to be evacuated so firefighters could ensure it was clear of smoke.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

