British Transport Police (BTP), along with ambulance and fire crews, were called to the scene at around 4.30am today (Saturday).

On arrival, they found a man had fallen approximately 25ft on to the tracks after climbing over a wall into the railway station.

Wigan Wallgate station (library pic)

The man, believed to be around 25 years old, was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a possible broken leg and spinal injuries.

It is not known at this stage why the man entered the station.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “The station was all shut at that time so there was no chance of him being hit by a train. He was found near the main platform and his injuries were from the height of the fall onto the track.”