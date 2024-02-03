Man rushed to hospital after ‘falling on to the track’ at Wigan’s town centre railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police (BTP), along with ambulance and fire crews, were called to the scene at around 4.30am today (Saturday).
On arrival, they found a man had fallen approximately 25ft on to the tracks after climbing over a wall into the railway station.
The man, believed to be around 25 years old, was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a possible broken leg and spinal injuries.
It is not known at this stage why the man entered the station.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “The station was all shut at that time so there was no chance of him being hit by a train. He was found near the main platform and his injuries were from the height of the fall onto the track.”
No-one from BTP was available for comment.