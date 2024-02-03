News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man rushed to hospital after ‘falling on to the track’ at Wigan’s town centre railway station

A man fell on to the tracks after trespassing at Wigan Wallgate station in the early hours of the morning.
By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police (BTP), along with ambulance and fire crews, were called to the scene at around 4.30am today (Saturday).

Read More
Wigan's week in court

On arrival, they found a man had fallen approximately 25ft on to the tracks after climbing over a wall into the railway station.

Wigan Wallgate station (library pic)Wigan Wallgate station (library pic)
Wigan Wallgate station (library pic)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, believed to be around 25 years old, was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a possible broken leg and spinal injuries.

It is not known at this stage why the man entered the station.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “The station was all shut at that time so there was no chance of him being hit by a train. He was found near the main platform and his injuries were from the height of the fall onto the track.”

No-one from BTP was available for comment.

Related topics:British Transport PoliceWiganWigan Infirmary