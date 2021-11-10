Man taken to hospital after crash involving car and bicycle
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:50 pm
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, which happened on Higher Green Lane in Astley at 2.55pm on Wednesday.
The road was closed while emergency services attended and has since reopened.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here