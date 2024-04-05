Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out at flat in Wigan borough

An investigation is under way into a fire at a flat.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2024, 07:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters rushed to Bolton Road, Atherton, at around 9pm on Thursday to put out the blaze.

One man had escaped from the flat after being alerted by a smoke alarm, while his neighbours also went outside as a precaution.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire caused damage to flooring and there was also smoke damage to the flat.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.