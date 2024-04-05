Man taken to hospital after fire breaks out at flat in Wigan borough
An investigation is under way into a fire at a flat.
Firefighters rushed to Bolton Road, Atherton, at around 9pm on Thursday to put out the blaze.
One man had escaped from the flat after being alerted by a smoke alarm, while his neighbours also went outside as a precaution.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The fire caused damage to flooring and there was also smoke damage to the flat.
An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.
