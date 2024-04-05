Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters rushed to Bolton Road, Atherton, at around 9pm on Thursday to put out the blaze.

One man had escaped from the flat after being alerted by a smoke alarm, while his neighbours also went outside as a precaution.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire caused damage to flooring and there was also smoke damage to the flat.