Massage machine left on charge causes Wigan house fire

Firefighters quickly dealt with the emergency

A crew from Wigan fire station was called to the house in Smethurst Lane, Pemberton at around 1pm on Monday, and had dealt with the emergency within half an hour, by which time a small amount of damage had been caused to a window sill and the coach.

A window also had to be broken to enter get into the address, before the flames were put out by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

No one was present when the fire started, and the cause was put down to a massage "gun" overheating while plugged in.

A spokesman for the crew issued a message to inform people to be more careful with the electrical equipment.

He said: “If you are charging any sort of appliance, don’t leave them charged when you are out the house because they can be prone to overheating and catching fire.”