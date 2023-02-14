News you can trust since 1853
Massive emergency services response following rush-hour M6 'pile-up'

A massive emergency services response was reported after a crash on the M6 near Wigan this evening involving “multiple vehicles.”

By Alan Weston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:29pm

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M6 northbound between junctions 26 and 27, with the stretch of motorway later being closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

National Highways North-West first reported on the incident on its Twitter account at 5.33pm today (Tuesday). They said that traffic had been stopped on the northbound carriageway between J26 (for the M58) and J27 (for Wigan) following a multi vehicle collision. Emergency services were on scene, with congestion stretching for around five miles.

The M6 northbound was later closed between the two junctions, while traffic remained stopped on the southbound carriageway for an air ambulance.

The scene on the M6 near Wigan this evening with emergency services at the scene.
It was still reported to be closed at 8.51pm this evening, with a diversion route set up. Traffic was starting to be released though there were still severe delays through the area.

As yet there is no official confirmation on the cause of the collision or on injuries. However one driver caught up in the incident reported seeing “12 firetrucks and 14 police cars” at the scene.

Other drivers who took to social media said: “Traffic not only heavy between Orrell and Standish (presumably sat navs taking them off M’way) but also going the other way (mainly due to Give Way sign at Gathurst canal bridge).

Another said: “Just come from Ashton to Highfield and it’s snail pace off junction 25 (past Sainsburys), wondered what it was.”

