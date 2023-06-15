Meet the pupil who hasn't missed a day of school from nursery to Year 6!

Not even the Covid pandemic could thwart Maddie Finegan’s remarkable attendance record at St Thomas the Martyr CE Primary School in Up Holland.

Headteacher Carl Roscoe said: “I am very proud of all of our children, but some children go the extra mile to make sure they attend school every day.

"We have a child who has attended school every day since nursery and she is now on the cusp of leaving our school as she reaches the end of Year 6. This very special child is Maddie Finegan.

“During the pandemic, our dedicated school attender never missed an online session and since we all returned she has continued to attend despite the occasional sniffle.

"Maddie must be commended for her positive attitude to attending school and working hard at all times, be it in the classroom or in the many extra activities she participates in from singing to STEM Club.

"It's great to highlight excellent attendance when the news reports focus on school's struggles with poor attendance, especially following the pandemic.

"Maddie values her education and lives our school vision at all times.”