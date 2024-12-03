A dairy company supplying Booths supermarkets across the North West has issued a message of reassurance to its customers.

Last week Arla Foods - which produces milk and products including Lurpak butter and Castello cheese - announced a new project with Morrisons, Tesco and Aldi to trial the use of Bovaer®. The trial, due to take place on up to 30 farms, aims to understand if methane emissions from cows could be reduced through the feeding of the food supplement. Bovaer® claims to reduce enteric methane emissions from cows on average by 27 per cent.

But the announcement has sparked fierce debate, with people questionning the use of additives in the food chain and some threatening to boycott supermarkets involved.

In order to quell speculation, a range of milk suppliers across the North West have issued statements on their use of Bovaer.

Morphet Farms has had a contract with Booths - which has stores across the North West - since 2003 for South Lakes Organic Milk. It took to its Facebook account to say: “Non of the producers for Morphet farm milk are using or intend to use Bovaer10 additive.”

They have been joined by Lancashire Farm, which produces a range of yogurts available widely in supermarkets, who have said: “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability. We would like to assure our valued customers that Bovaer is not used as a feed additive in any of the cow’s milk supplied to our dairy. Furthermore, we have no plans to incorporate this additive in the future.”

A host of other local dairies and food producers have also issued statements.

Preston-based JD Milk said: “We want to reassure our customers that the dairies we work with are not participating in this trial. The milk we deliver to your door remains as it always has been: natural, wholesome, and of the highest quality. If you’re unsure about what’s going into your milk and want to enjoy a product you can trust, why not join us? Supporting local means knowing exactly where your milk comes from, with no surprises.”

R Bretherton Ltd, which covers a small area of Leyland, Chorley, Buckshaw, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, said: “All of our dairy products including cheese, butter and yoghurts are 100% free from Bovaer as all our products are made by small local family businesses.”