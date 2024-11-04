Minister visits Wigan Infirmary Maternity Services

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's (WWL) Maternity services welcomed Baroness Merron, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Patient Safety, Women's Health and Mental Health earlier this week.

Baroness Merron is a speaker at the House of Lords on all matters relating to health.

Baroness Merron had a tour of WWL's maternity ward, delivery suite and neonatal unit, meeting many members of staff, as well as patients and their babies. She also met the Daisy and Fern Community Midwifery teams, WWL's Perinatal Mental Health Midwife, Local Maternity Voices Network and Smoking Cessation Leads, who were able to highlight the need for complex midwifery care and the fantastic service they provide in particular for vulnerable women.

Baroness Merron also had the opportunity to speak to the Trust's Divisional Director of Midwifery and Child Health about the ‘Good’ CQC rating for maternity services and how WWL is the only Trust in Greater Manchester to maintain this rating.

Baroness Merron (centre) with Midwifery and Neonatal Leads at WWL

Speaking on the visit, WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer, Kev Parker-Evans said: “It was an honour to be able to welcome Baroness Merron for a tour of our Maternity and Neonatal units. Our teams were able to highlight the need for complex midwifery and neonatal care and the fantastic service they provide to families across the Wigan Borough. A big thank you to everyone who was able to provide such a warm welcome to our guest.”