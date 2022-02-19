A resident woken by the early hours collision told wigantoday that he thought a bombs had gone off.

Witnesses say the black Audi A3 was travelling along Golborne Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at speed and went through a junction without stopping before smashing into the front of apartments on Bolton Road, at just before 2.45am on Saturday February 19.

An ambulance, three fire engines and numerous police vehicles attended, although the fire crews were not required and the occupants of the car were only treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The car buried in the house wall after the horror smash

Neighbour Billy Pilling, who took pictures of the crash aftermath, said: "I heard the crash when they hit the entrance wall then I shot for the window to then see the car had collided with the first two apartments next door.

"The sound was horrific. It sounded like bombs going off.

"The three young lads in the car were hurt with minor injuries.

A wrecked bay window

The images show damaged railings, walls and a bay window and rubble was scattered over a wide area.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.44am this morning (February 19) police were called to a report that a car had collided into houses on Bolton Road.

"Police, along with fire and the ambulance service, attended and initial inquiries have established that a black Audi A3 had come off the road colliding mainly with one property, which also caused damage to a number of other houses on the street.

"No serious injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. A structural engineer is assessing the damage to the houses.

Structural engineers are inspecting the damaged buildings

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.