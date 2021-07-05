Missing veteran last seen in Wigan found safe and well

Concerns had been raising for missing veteran Michael Horrocks, with appeals going out across social media for his whereabouts. The Facebook page All Call Signs reported that Mike has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning when he was believed to heading in a taxi to his home in West Lancashire.

He had been safely located and taken to Wigan Infirmary but has gone missing again at around 1pm on June 5.

Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that MIke has been located again and reunited with his family. A statement on the All Call Signs page said: "Mike, for whom we launched a beacon yesterday, has been found and is back with his loved ones. His family wish to pass on their thanks for everyone who fed information to the emergency services and helped bring about a positive result."

Mike Horrocks