Missing Wigan pensioner is found

A pensioner who went missing from her Wigan home has been found safe and well.

Police launched a major search, even scrambling the force helicopter, after it was reported that 75-year-old Barbara Gough had not been seen in Shevington where she lives since 7am on Tuesday morning.

A public appeal was made and uniformed officers carried out searches in the area while a description of Ms Gough was issued, as growing concerns were voiced for her welfare.

Police have now revealed that she was found unharmed at 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

They have thanked all those members of the public who had joined the search and spread the word of appeal on social media.