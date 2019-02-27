Momo challenge: Wigan mum urges parents to speak to children about 'sick, twisted' internet craze

A Wigan mum has urged parents to quiz their children about a frightening internet game, after her young daughter was left terrified by the experience.



The “Momo challenge”, which has hit headlines in recent weeks, is an alleged form of cyberbullying which spreads over the internet and the phone messaging service WhatsApp.

Reports of the Momo challenge have gone viral

Children allegedly receive threats from an anonymous number associated with a picture of “Momo” – an alien-like woman with bulging eyes, an eerie stretched smile, and straggly hair.

There have also been claims that children have been made to undertake dangerous tasks – up to and including suicide – by threatening them with violence.

News about the challenge first spread in July 2018, when a 12-year-old Argentinian girl was rumoured to have died by suicide because of threatening messages.

No authorities have confirmed a link between any such incidents and the so-called Momo challenge, but it has still created understandable concern for parents.

One mother from Beech Hill, who asked not to be named, was horrified to discover that her eight-year-old daughter already knew about the Momo challenge.

The little girl had been watching a children’s cartoon on YouTube, when a link popped up to another video which gave details of how to play the Momo challenge.

Her mum said: “I had seen a status about it online, a friend had shared it so I looked at it and spoke to my partner.

“When we questioned my little girl, she said she had watched it and that it scared her so didn’t watch it again, but my worry is that she didn’t come and tell me straight away.

“She knew how to show me (the video) straight away. For an eight-year-old to be able to access that so easily, it’s disgusting.

“These videos show children how to go on Google and get mobile numbers, and text people on Whatsapp. Our kids aren’t safe because of some sick individuals. I really do think there should be some sort of law against this.”

She added: “It is frightening for an adult, let alone children.

“I was absolutely mortified. I can’t believe there are some people who can be so twisted. Someone is setting these games up for kids to access, and play it. What sort of human does that?”

“Our children can’t even watch YouTube safely anymore because of these sick, twisted people out there.

“As a parent I want to do everything possible to stop this before something bad happens.”

For help and advice to keep your children safe online visit internetmatters.org