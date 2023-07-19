News you can trust since 1853
More than 600 homes and businesses affected by power cut in Wigan borough

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the borough are without electricity after a power cut.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

The outage on Wednesday morning has affected 677 properties in the Leigh, Westleigh and Atherleigh areas.

Citizens’ arrest brothers were afraid suspected car thief was ‘armed with a weap...

Electricity North West said it was first reported just before 8.25am and had been caused by “an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity”.

Electricity North West engineers are on their way to fix the problem
Engineers were on their way to fix the problem and hope to restore electricity by 11.25am, though some properties could have power before then.

