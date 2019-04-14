Motorcyclist dies following crash in Wigan

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a Wigan road.



At around 2.30pm today (Sunday) police were called to Riley Lane to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a VW Golf car.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist - a man in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the golf remained at the scene to speak with officers.

There are currently road closures in place on Toddington Lane, as well as at the junction of Riley Lane and Meadow Pit Lane.

Police are advising that people avoid the area where possible.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the area at the time of the collision and are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1231 of 14/04/19. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555.