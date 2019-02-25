Motorcyclist dies in Wigan collision

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a young motorcyclist died in Wigan.



Around 8.40pm last night (Sunday 24 February 2019), police were called to Manchester Road in Higher Ince to reports of a collision.



The collision – which happened at the junction of Common Nook – involved a red and white Ducati motorcycle and a grey Ford Transit van.



The motorcyclist – a man believed to be in his 20s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting his family.



Enquiries into the collision are ongoing with a direct appeal from investigating officers for witnesses.



They specifically want to speak to the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo who is thought to have witnessed the collision.



Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 2401 of 24/02/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.