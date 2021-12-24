Motorcyclist hospitalised after shocking crash on a busy Wigan shopping street

The crash outside Summat to Ate on Market Street, Hindley

Emergency services were called to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle on Market Street, Hindley, at 12.10pm on December 23.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital but injuries are not considered to be life-threatening

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said :"No serious injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact police on 101.