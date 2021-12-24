Motorcyclist hospitalised after shocking crash on a busy Wigan shopping street
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy Wigan shopping street.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:40 am
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:46 am
Emergency services were called to reports of a car in collision with a motorcycle on Market Street, Hindley, at 12.10pm on December 23.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital but injuries are not considered to be life-threatening
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said :"No serious injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact police on 101.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here