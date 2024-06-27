Motorcyclist killed in Wigan road smash
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday June 26.
Despite their best efforts, a 43-year-old man, who had been riding the bike, sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.
His family are being supported by officers.
The driver of the car remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquires and no arrests have been made.
Initial inquiries suggest that the bike was driving in a westerly direction on Bickershaw Lane approaching the junction with Victoria Terrace.
At the same time, the car was travelling in the opposite direction along the same road.
The car slowed to perform a right turn into Victoria Terrace and as it did so, the motorbike collided with its nearside unseating the rider.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anybody with footage of the incident to come forward.