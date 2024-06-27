Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist has been killed after being thrown from his bike in a Wigan road crash.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday June 26.

Despite their best efforts, a 43-year-old man, who had been riding the bike, sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.

The driver of the car remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquires and no arrests have been made.

Initial inquiries suggest that the bike was driving in a westerly direction on Bickershaw Lane approaching the junction with Victoria Terrace.

At the same time, the car was travelling in the opposite direction along the same road.

The car slowed to perform a right turn into Victoria Terrace and as it did so, the motorbike collided with its nearside unseating the rider.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anybody with footage of the incident to come forward.

Det Con Carl Boydell from GMP’s SCIU, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life in this collision.

"We also thank those who stopped at the scene to help and provide care to the victim.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are asking that anybody who saw the incident or may have captured anything in the locality that may be of interest to us around the time of the collision to come forward and help us understand what occurred.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 0161 8564741 quoting log number 3195 of 26/06/24.

Information can also be shared using our LiveChat function on the website: www.gmp.police.uk or via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.