Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Wigan

A young motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a horror collision with a car in Wigan.



The rider, who is in his 20s, was taken to Salford Royal as it is the nearest major trauma centre due to how badly hurt he was.

His motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Wigan Road in Bryn, close to the junction with Sougher's Lane, at around 7pm on Thursday.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) both attended the scene.

Police taped off the area while paramedics attended to the badly-injured motorcyclist.

No-one else was injured.