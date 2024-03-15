Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Wigan borough
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital for treatment after a collision with a car.
Emergency services were called to Leigh Road, in Howe Bridge, on Thursday afternoon, with witnesses reporting the air ambulance landed near Howe Bridge Leisure Centre.
The motorbike rider – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital with injuries which were described by the ambulance service as “non-serious".
Leigh Road was closed for some time, causing delays for other motorists in the area.