Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Wigan borough

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital for treatment after a collision with a car.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Emergency services were called to Leigh Road, in Howe Bridge, on Thursday afternoon, with witnesses reporting the air ambulance landed near Howe Bridge Leisure Centre.

The motorbike rider – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital with injuries which were described by the ambulance service as “non-serious".

Leigh Road was closed for some time, causing delays for other motorists in the area.

