Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Wigan road

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a crash on a main Wigan road.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Emergency services were called to reports of car in collision with a motorbike on Main Street in Billinge at around 3.20pm on Monday.

A man was taken to hospital and Merseyside Police say the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Road closures are currently in place on Upholland Road (B5206), Wigan Road and Longshaw Common.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

