Motorists on low income face ‘unaffordable’ eco-options

Introducing pay-as-you-charge electric vehicle charging points offers “no incentive” for people on low incomes to switch from “affordable” petrol or diesel options.

The plans, currently being considered by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, were described as “environmentalism for the middle classes” at a Wigan town hall council meeting.

Chargers available on the Greater Manchester Electrical Vehicle (GMEV) network are currently free to use through a mobile app, or a £20-a-year registration fee.

There have been concerns voiced that keeping the machines - which are not yet numerous in Wigan - free at the point of use would not be “financially sustainable” as demand for electric vehicles grows.

But Coun Dane Anderton suggested that the proposed tariff, combined with the price of the vehicles themselves, would put off many people in Wigan.

“They say it would cost between £10 and £14 to charge a Nissan Leaf electric car depending on the charger,” he told a Wigan council scrutiny committee.

“But the car costs around £28,000. You can’t expect people on a basic living wage who can only afford petrol or diesel cars to transition to an electric car.

“[Electric vehicles] have got to be for everyone, and there’s currently no incentive to switch.”

Coun James Grundy added: “It’s environmentalism for the middle class.

“You’ve got to make sure it’s desirable and affordable for poorer citizens.”

The issue was raised as part of a wider discussion on tackling poor air quality in Wigan on a local level and as part of the Greater Manchester Clean Air Plan.

One of the measures included within the regional plan is trebling the number of electric vehicle public charging points on the GMEV.

New planning policy is being developed by Wigan which could ensure that new housing developments include electrical charging points.