Motorists urged to avoid busy Wigan road following crash

Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy Wigan road following a crash.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Apr 2024, 20:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are currently attending to the incident on Ormskirk Road.

Greater Manchester Police has described the crash as “serious”.

Road closures are currently in place while officers conduct an investigation.

Motorists are asked to plan their route and avoid the area.

Related topics:MotoristsWiganEmergency services