Motorists urged to avoid busy Wigan road following crash
Motorists are being urged to avoid a busy Wigan road following a crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services are currently attending to the incident on Ormskirk Road.
Greater Manchester Police has described the crash as “serious”.
Road closures are currently in place while officers conduct an investigation.
Motorists are asked to plan their route and avoid the area.