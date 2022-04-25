North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) contacted Bolton Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday for help with a patient on fields near Borsdane Wood, on the border of Hindley and Westhoughton.

The call came at 3.10pm and they were able to respond quickly, as members of the mountain rescue team were already at the base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Bolton Mountain Rescue Team rushed to Borsdane Wood to help the injured woman

The woman was given medical care at Borsdane Wood, before the 18-strong team worked to move her safely from the area to a waiting ambulance.

She was then taken to hospital for treatment to her injury.

A spokesman for Bolton Mountain Rescue Team said: “On arrival the team found a 41-year-old female had sustained a leg injury whilst walking on a footpath adjacent to the disused railway line near to Taylors Farm.

“Pain relief was administered and the injured leg splinted. The lady was carried on a mountain rescue stretcher to team vehicles parked at the nearby Taylor Farm, and she was then transported by vehicle the short distance to a waiting NWAS emergency ambulance on Dicconson Lane for onward transport to hospital.

“Eighteen team members responded to this incident which concluded at 5pm.

“Our thanks go to the local farmers and other locals who helped us out in a number of different ways throughout this incident.”