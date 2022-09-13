But what caused that drop in power may always remain a mystery, the accident report reads.

The plane came down in fields off Rindle Road in Tyldesley, shortly after 1pm on Sunday May 29.

It ended up on its roof and while both the occupants managed to scramble free of the wreckage, the pilot – a 65-year-old man with more than 1,500 hours’ flying experience - was seriously injured.

The crashed plane in fields off Rindle Road, Tyldesley

His passenger escaped with less serious injuries.

The report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said that the Tecnam P92-EM Echo got into difficulties after setting off earlier from nearby Barton Aerodrome.

The pilot said the engine lost power and the speed fell to "idle" when they were around two miles from the airport and at an altitude of about 750ft.

Unable to pick up speed again, he identified the Rindle Road farmland for a forced landing but the craft flipped over when its nose hit the soft ground.

The report said that when the engine was tested later by investigators, it ran “satisfactorily”.

And it concluded: "The cause of the power loss could not be determined."

At the time of the crash a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Just before 1.30pm this afternoon, five fire engines from Farnworth, Leigh, Irlam and Atherton, along with a Technical Response Unit from Leigh were called to reports of an aircraft crash on Rindle Road, Tyldesley.”

“Crews quickly arrived at the scene and worked to make the area safe.”