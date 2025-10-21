Organisers of a large demonstration against illegal immigration and government policies in Wigan last month are to stage another rally this weekend.

Leigh town centre will this time be the scene of the protest scheduled to take place outside the town hall at noon on Saturday October 25.

Again those behind the event say that this is “nothing to do with the Far Right,” that it will be peaceful and that anyone wearing facial coverings or turning up under the influence of drink or drugs will be escorted away.

They add that the demonstration is being held after consultation with the council and police.

Last month's demonstrations in Wigan town centre passed off peacefully with police keeping rival protesters well apart

The Wigan rally, on September 27, was attended by hundreds, some carrying English and Union flags, and various people made speeches through megaphones in Market Place.

A smaller counter-protest, involving members of Stand Up To Racism and United Against Fascism was also held, with a strong police presence holding the two groups at bay.

There was inevitable baiting going on and loud music was sometimes played to drown out speakers, but there were no physical clashes and eventually everyone went their separate ways after having their say.

A Leigh builder called Nat Mason, who attended the Wigan demo, has organised the rally.

Co-organiser Elliot Lowe said: “The Wigan demonstration was very successful, people protested peacefully and there was no trouble. The counter-demonstrators had their say too and that was fine.

"We are expecting much the same to happen this Saturday in Leigh. These are ordinary people who have strong opinions that deserve to be heard.

"The protest is organized by local community members who feel dissatisfied with the current state of the country and believe the political system has let them down.”

The poster promoting the protest says that “mass illegal immigration has a detrimental effect on the social infrastructure of the UK, increasing pressure on housing, education, and healthcare” and claims that foreign nationals are responsible for a disproportionate number of sexual crimes.

It adds: “Public confidence in the police and the judiciary are at arecord all-time low.

"The 'two-tier justice' system is brutally evident in daily experiences in courts and on the streets. Some offenders are released early, while parents face legal consequences for minor infractions, such as social media posts,

"How can anyone think this is fair?”