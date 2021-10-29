Don't forget the clocks go back this weekend!
Visitors to a pumpkin picking and Hallowe’en fun event at Apple Cast Farm, Newburgh took time out to remind wigantoday readers that they get an extra hour in bed this weekend.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:25 am
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:26 am
Young families were on hand to give us all a nudge about putting the clocks back an hour at 2am on Sunday October 31 as we go from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time.
It means it goes dark at teatime, but mornings get lighter sooner for a few weeks.
