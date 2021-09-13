Wigan Diggers Festival 2021

GALLERY: Wigan Diggers Festival 2021

Music, speeches and entertainment at the tenth annual Wigan Diggers Festival 2021 - celebrating the 17th century Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley, held at Believe Square, Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:03 am
Updated Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:06 am

Wigan Diggers Festival

1.

Ian Brooke celebrating the 17th century Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley.

Photo Sales

2.

.

Photo Sales

3.

.

Photo Sales

4.

Coun Steve Dawber at the festival.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5