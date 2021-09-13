GALLERY: Wigan Diggers Festival 2021

NewsNationalWigan Diggers Festival 2021 GALLERY: Wigan Diggers Festival 2021Music, speeches and entertainment at the tenth annual Wigan Diggers Festival 2021 - celebrating the 17th century Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley, held at Believe Square, Wigan.By Michelle AdamsonMonday, 13th September 2021, 11:03 amUpdated Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:06 am Wigan Diggers Festival1. Ian Brooke celebrating the 17th century Wigan socialist Gerrard Winstanley. Photo Sales2. . Photo Sales3. . Photo Sales4. Coun Steve Dawber at the festival. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 5