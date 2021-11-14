IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Wigan

NewsNational. IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in WiganWiganers mark Remembrance Sunday as a procession left Wigan Town Hall at 10.30am and went to the war memorial in All Saints' Garden next to Wigan Parish church, where a two-minute silence was observed and wreaths were laid.By Michelle AdamsonSunday, 14th November 2021, 2:01 pmUpdated Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:02 pm The Last Post sounded and silence fell as Wiganers paid tribute to the men and women who have served their country.1. . Photo Sales2. . Photo Sales3. . Photo Sales4. . Photo SalesWiganNext Page Page 1 of 5