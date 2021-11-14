.

IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in Wigan

Wiganers mark Remembrance Sunday as a procession left Wigan Town Hall at 10.30am and went to the war memorial in All Saints' Garden next to Wigan Parish church, where a two-minute silence was observed and wreaths were laid.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:02 pm

The Last Post sounded and silence fell as Wiganers paid tribute to the men and women who have served their country.

1.

.

Photo Sales

2.

.

Photo Sales

3.

.

Photo Sales

4.

.

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5