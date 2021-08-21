Man dies in Wigan house fire

Fire Crews were called to the incident on Wenlock Grove, Hindley, at 2.20am on Saturday morning, with a man being rescued from the building.

Emergency services were also on the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire originated in the kitchen of the two-storey, semi-detached house, with two fire engines from Hindley and Atherton, and two from Wigan, attending the scene.

Wenlock Grove

Crews worked hard to contain the fire and make the premises safe.

Police arrived just before 3am, and remain at the scene to investigate the incident along with Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

In a statement GMFRS said: “Crews remain at the scene this afternoon, and an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.”

Police are appealing for information to help identify the man and trace his next kin.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 503 of 21/08/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

