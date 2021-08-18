The accident occurred on Main Street in Billinge

Police were called to Main Street in Billinge at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, after a collision between a Toyota Yaris and Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris was taken to hospital, fighting for their life, whilst a passenger was also admitted, but only suffered minor injuries according to police.

A spokesperson from North West Ambulance confirmed a man in his 70s was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Fiesta was unharmed from the incident.

Main Street remained closed until 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

Merseyside police are appealing for any witnesses or footage of the incident, and are urging people to contact them on 0151 777 5747 or [email protected]