Missing boy, 7, found safe and well

Police search

Carson Shephard was reported missing, having been last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock in East Ayrshire at about 7.20pm on September 19.

East Ayrshire police division confirmed on Monday morning that the boy has been found, posting on Twitter: "Carson Traced - We are pleased to report that 7-year-old Carson Shephard, reported missing from New Cumnock has been found safe and well.

"Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry."

A major search was launched for him, including the police helicopter, marine and dog units, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water support unit.

The local community had also been helping officers in the area.