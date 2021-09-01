Protest in Wigan town centre at plans to end £20 universal credit boost

Members of Wigan Trades Council and trade unions gathered outside the Jobcentre at lunchtime on Wednesday to object, before handing out leaflets in the town centre.

They are concerned about the withdrawal of the extra £20, which was introduced to help those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact it will have on people in Wigan who receive universal credit.

Protestors Barry Conway, Jim Ellis and Dave Lowe

It follows a similar protest in Leigh town centre last Wednesday, which involved Unite community branch, the People's Assembly and a samba band.

The event in Wigan was due to be held on the same day, but had to be postponed due to illness.