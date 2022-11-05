Kate attended the crunch game in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off, just after 2.30pm.

Kate, with an umbrella to cover her from the rain, clapped during a moment of "non-silence" held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day with the aim of combating the damaging impact that silence can have upon men's mental wellbeing.

She took a seat to watch the game, which started well for the host nation with England scoring a try six minutes in. She met officials including TV presenter Clare Balding, the president of the Rugby Football League.

Kate also congratulated the England Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team on winning the first PDRL World Cup after beating New Zealand in the final last Sunday.

She also spoke to representatives from groups who have played a part in the delivery of the Rugby League World Cup Social Impact Programme.

1. Princess of Wales at the DW The Princess of Wales meeting the mascots. Photo: Martin Rickett Photo Sales

2. Princess of Wales at the DW The Princess of Wales shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she comes out to meet the teams Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Princess of Wales at the DW The Princess of Wales meets the Papua New Guinea players Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Princess of Wales at the DW The Princess of Wales interacts with Rhyse Martin of Papua New Guinea Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales