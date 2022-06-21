Surprise A-list celebrities who've visited Wigan

Here’s a list of well-known celebrities who have made a special visit to wonderful Wigan over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:45 pm

Can you add any famous names to this list?

1. 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, holds up his then girlfriend Miss Great Britain Kathleen Winstanley, pictured with a friend outside Kath's home in Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, in 1968.

2. 2. Mother Teresa of Calcutta

Mother Teresa of Calcutta stopped over in Springfield in the late 1960s

3. 3. Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin performed at the Wigan Hippodrome with Fred Karno's Company of Comedians in around 1911. Stan Laurel was his understudy.

4. 4. Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe - in 2011 he spent a night at Kilhey Court as he negotiated with Wigan Warriors about coach Michael Maguire moving to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

