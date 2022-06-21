Surprise A-list celebrities who've visited Wigan

Can you add any famous names to this list?
1. 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, holds up his then girlfriend Miss Great Britain Kathleen Winstanley, pictured with a friend outside Kath's home in Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, in 1968.
Photo: submitted
2. 2. Mother Teresa of Calcutta
Mother Teresa of Calcutta stopped over in Springfield in the late 1960s
Photo: submitted
3. 3. Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin performed at the Wigan Hippodrome with Fred Karno's Company of Comedians in around 1911. Stan Laurel was his understudy.
Photo: Suplied by Charles Morris
4. 4. Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe - in 2011 he spent a night at Kilhey Court as he negotiated with Wigan Warriors about coach Michael Maguire moving to South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Photo: Martin Rickett