The best hotels in Morecambe: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Morecambe, according to Google reviews

As Morecambe’s popularity as a staycation destination increases, so does the need for good accommodation.

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

Filming of TV drama, The Bay, and the go-ahead for Eden Project Morecambe have played their part in putting our town firmly on the map with plenty of visitors looking for somewhere decent to rest their heads.

We’ve taken a look at Google to find the hotels, bed & breakfasts, and guest houses in Morecambe with the highest ratings.

A total of 14 accommodation providers in the resort have a rating of 4.5 or higher from at least 20 Google reviews.

Here they are in no particular order.

And if you’re looking for somewhere to eat, here are 17 of the best restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Morecambe

The Midland on Marine Road West has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 2,600 Google reviews.

1. The Midland Hotel

The Midland on Marine Road West has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 2,600 Google reviews. Photo: Submit

The Crown Hotel on Marine Road Central has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 468 Google reviews.

2. The Crown Hotel

The Crown Hotel on Marine Road Central has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 468 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Yacht Bay View at Marine Road East has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews.

3. Yacht Bay View

Yacht Bay View at Marine Road East has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Kerswell Hotel at Marine Road West has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews.

4. The Kerswell Hotel

The Kerswell Hotel at Marine Road West has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

