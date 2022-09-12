Wigan borough carer writes moving poem marking death of Queen Elizabeth II

Diane Barrett, 56, is a support worker from Leigh who has enjoyed writing poems for around three years.

She regularly writes for the birthdays of clients or when a patient is dying.

These have often been included in the funeral service and Diane has even read them out in some circumstances.

Diane Barrett has written a poem in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Following the news Her Majesty had died, she saw plenty of posts on social media from people paying their respects.

This inspired Diane to write a poem in honour of her 70-year reign.

Diane said: “Obviously everyone was moved and touched about the news.

"I had seen plenty of posts and so I thought I’d do one of my poems.”

Diane has written a poem in honour of Her Majesty the Queen

After posting it on social media, one of Diane’s friends told her she should try to share her tribute with a wider audience.

Asked about her memories of Queen Elizabeth II, Diane said: “She was all I’ve ever known in terms of a monarch, I remember her visiting Leigh all them years ago.

“We stood on the East Lancs waving our flags as her car went past.”

Diane will remember Queen Elizabeth II fondly and will celebrate not only her reign as monarch, but her life too.

She said: "She has been a remarkable leader throughout many of our lives and something special should be done to remember her.

"I hope we as a town can organise something to pay our respects.”

The poem reads:

Our Queen has gone, Our nation will mourn

We feel the loss, Our hearts are torn.

You served us well for many years,

Our eyes will overflow with tears.

Once a Princess and then Our Queen,

The longest serving Monarch there has ever been.

Dedicated your life, worked hard right to the end,

Respect, admiration and love is what we send.

You leading our country is all that most of us ever knew,

Following your life and family as we and it grew.

Although we are sad with a heavy heart,