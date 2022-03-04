Alpla UK, based in Golborne, specialises in producing innovative packaging systems and bottles.Plant manager Karl Brown said: “Our operations are expanding and we are looking for 30 local people to join us as permanent members of staff.“As part of the Alpla UK family, our workers can enjoy a number of benefits including a six per cent pension contribution, life assurance worth three times your salary from day one, and a subsidised canteen.”

Staff vacancies at the site, which operates at the Stone Cross Business Park, include warehouse operatives and forklift truck drivers. Bosses say that full training will be given depending on the role.Perks for permanent members of staff also include Christmas vouchers for workers and their children, discounts with mobile phone provider Vodafone, a Perkbox scheme, and a “refer a friend” scheme.Mr Brown added: “We proudly employ many generations of the same families in Golborne and want to continue growing and investing in the local community.

Alpla's Golborne site

“We’ve got a great talent pool locally and want to encourage anyone with an interest in manufacturing to get in touch about our opportunities.”The jobs boost comes on the back of a successful year for the Alpla Group, which is headquartered in Austria, employs 22,000 people

and operates in 176 manufacturing locations worldwide, spread over 45 countries in four continents.

The group is investing in recycling and bio-based and biodegradable plastics. It was founded more than 60 years ago.