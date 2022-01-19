Wigan Little Theatre launches its 75th season with comedy gold

The cast of Teechers at WLT

That’s the billing for Teechers: the production that kicks off Wigan Little Theatre’s 2022 season - and its 75th anniversary year.

John Godber’s comedy concerns three fifth formers who stage a play to say goodbye to their teacher.

They look back at his year with them and how they have changed each other’s lives. With characters everyone will recognise, from teachers and pupils, to a caretaker and a bully.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play requires just three actors in a multitude of parts so expect a lot of fast action (with some fruity language) and quick changes.

Director Maureen Schofield said: “We’ve had a lot of fun rehearsing this play and I’m fortunate to have a very experienced cast who’ve literally thrown themselves into it with gusto.

“We’re so pleased to be first off in WLT’s 2022 season and to fill the auditorium with laughs galore.

“We were delighted to receive a message from the author, John Godber, who said ‘Good luck with your production of Teechers, it is brilliant to see organisations such as yourself bouncing back after over a year of closures.’

“We feel privileged to receive John’s good wishes and we’re confident we’ll do him proud!”

A WLT spokesperson added: “We were delighted to see our audience back in the theatre for our traditional pantomime which was greeted with such enthusiasm.

“We’re pleased to commence our new season with this popular tried and tested comedy.

“We are looking forward to seeing our patrons back. We must also pay tribute to our season ticket-holders who are so supportive of what we do and return year on year.

“Thanks to everyone who makes WLT what it is, both patrons and members on stage, back stage and front of house.”

The production runs from January 26 to February 5.

To conform to Government guidelines, masks must be worn in all public areas including the auditorium and santiser will be provided.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.

Alternatively telephone or visit the box office on 01942 242561 from 7.30pm and 9pm Friday, Monday and Tuesday before and during each production.