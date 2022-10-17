Wigan Little Theatre's latest production is a psychological whodunnit with 'plenty of twists and turns'

Dead Guilty is a tense study of guilt and obsession.

An attractive young graphic artist is injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel.

Tension mounts throughout this play and audiences will think they know what’s going on, and while they might be right, it’s not for the reason that they think!

Writer Richard Harris

This four-strong-cast will have the public guessing until the very end!

It is written by Richard Harris who penned many TV series including The Avengers and The Saint. Indeed, much of the early 1960s was dominated by his work.

Wigan Little Theatre has staged many of Harris’s plays, including Stepping Out and Outside Edge, and The Business of Murder is planned for next season.

Director Nicola Reynolds has become a popular actress on WLT’s stage over the years, with wide-ranging parts from ‘Allo ‘Allo, A Nightingale Sang, A Christmas Carol, Stepping Out and Albert Nobbs.

She said “I’ve enjoyed directing because I love the creative process and working with the cast to build characters.

"It is very challenging but the rewards are fantastic.

“This is a fascinating play, with so many twists and turns, at times, even we haven’t known ‘who dunnit!’”

Dead Guilty runs from October 19 to 29.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on its 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.