Wigan pays tribute to war heroes on 77th anniversary of VJ Day
Councillors and council staff came together in Wigan town centre to mark the 77th anniversary of VJ Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:28 am
A one-minute silence was held at Believe Square on Monday and Councillor Yvonne Klieve, Wigan Council’s lead member for armed forces and veterans, paid tribute to the British and Commonwealth forces who served in the Far East during the Second World War.
VJ Day marks the surrender of Japan in 1945 and the end of the war after six years of fighting.