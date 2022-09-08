Wiganers pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced she died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Individuals and organisations across Wigan have started to take to social media to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II

And it has been announced that the bell at St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish will toll tonight in her memory.

A statement from Standish Voice said: “Rest in peace, Your Majesty. Our nation is proud and full of sorrow.

“Standish St Wilfrid’s Church tenor bell will be tolled between 8pm and 9pm this evening to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The bells will be rung fully muffled at 12pm till 1pm tomorrow, and will remain fully muffled until the new Monarch is proclaimed.”

Paying tribute on social media, Leigh MP James Grundy said: “It is with immense sadness that I received the news that Her Majesty the Queen passed away this afternoon at Balmoral.

“Her Majesty was in many ways the grandmother of the nation, and in most cases, the only monarch we have ever known.

“On behalf of my constituents in Leigh, I should like to convey my utmost sympathy and condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family at this incredibly difficult time for them.”

Wigan Warriors tweeted: “Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre said: “All at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time. Rest In Peace.”

Wigan Youth Zone said: “It is with deep sorrow and sadness to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Known for her sense of duty and devotion within the UK and Commonwealth, she has given a lifetime of service and lived through times of enormous social change.

“Her patronages and charities covered a wide range of issues, from opportunities for young people to the preservation of wildlife and the environment.

“We extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British People, as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with much fondness and gratitude.”

Aspull Church Primary School tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She had the longest reign in British history and dedicated her life to serving her country and Commonwealth. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking news.”

Former Leigh MP Jo Platt said: “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"As a nation we mourn a woman who gave her life to a nation and the world. We thank you for your dignity, duty and service.

“May she rest in peace. God save the Queen.”