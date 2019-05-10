Neighbours to have their say on Wigan logistics hub plan

Neighbours have their chance to speak out about a controversial plan to build a massive logistics hub in Wigan.

Those living closest to the site near junction 25 of the M6 close to Winstanley which db symmetry proposes to transform have received letters about the plan and have until later this month to comment.

Developers say the scheme will bring a jobs bonanza to the borough but the idea has already run into fierce opposition from local residents, politicians and environmental campaigners.

The plans submitted to Wigan Council are in two parts: full planning permission for 27,871 sq m of commercial buildings along with a sub-station, car parking, landscaping and access, and outline permission for up to 106,095 sq m more of premises for works.

The site is bounded by the M6 slip road and A49 Warrington Road junction to the east, the motorway to the west and agricultural land to the north.

In a letter to residents the developers say a number of changes have been made to the plans.

These include significant alterations to the access, with traffic lights at the site access, putting an extra lane on the northern approach to the A49 roundabout and installing new pedestrian crossings.

A stub road has also been added to the proposals which could eventually connect the hub to the Wheatlea Industrial Estate.

There will also be a ‘no-build’ area and the planting near the entrance will be slightly shorter to ensure motorists can still see traffic well as they come in and out of the development.

Neighbours have until June 1 to comment on the plans, which are on Wigan Council’s website as application A/18/85947/MAJES