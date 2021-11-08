New-built Wigan house wrecked by early hours arson attack

Only the carpets needed fitting before someone could have moved into the address in Granary Square, New Springs, but now the ground floor of the property needs completely gutting and re-working after a blaze hit it at some time after 3am on Monday.

Neighbours raised the alarm as flames and smoke poured out of lower windows.

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene in Granary Square

Two crews from Wigan fire station and one from Hindley tackled the blaze using hose reels and breathing apparatus.

An investigation has now been launched by both the fire service and police after concerns were raised that the cause had been suspicious.

Firefighter Darren Hunter from Wigan fire station said: "The house had been virtually ready for moving into. It had been completely fitted out, save for the carpets.

"But the fire has left a real mess. The ground floor was totally damaged and the upstairs was water and smoke damaged.

"The fabric of the building is OK, but it will need a lot of work - including replastering - now for anyone to move in.

"In the meanwhile the incident is being treated as suspicious."

The address is one of many new houses being built in New Springs on the site of the old Hovis Factory.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.