New multi-million pound Wigan bus station takes shape

Wigan’s new multi-million bus station is gradually taking shape as these new pictures show.

Workmen are building a new, modern facility which will offer an attractive gateway to the town centre and a simpler and safer travel experience.

It will also support the town’s economic growth by helping people get to everything Wigan has to offer, from jobs, shops and markets to restaurants and bars.

Work started last July and it is expected that the new station will be in use by the end of this year.

The £15.7 million project includes:

A covered concourse and seated waiting area;

Ticket and information outlet and shop;

Clear and concise electronic passenger displays;

High-quality, fully accessible toilets, baby-changing and a Changing Places facility;

Better passenger security, including CCTV;

Secure, covered cycle parking;

Direct pedestrian links to the town centre;

Environmental improvements, including solar panels and LED lighting.

The £15.7m funding for the Wigan bus station development is being supported by central Government through the Greater Manchester Local Growth Deal programme.