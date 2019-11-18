New Wigan warehouse creates jobs

A firm has unveiled a massive new Wigan logistics centre in response to a pressing shortage of warehouse space in the country.



The company 3PL announced the opening of the 55,000 square foot state-of-the-art retail distribution centre in Ashton in a move it promises will bring an array of new jobs to the borough.

The new building is located on Three Sisters Way, a stone’s throw from the firm’s base on the South Lancs Industrial Estate on Lockett Road, and its opening means the company now has a quarter of a million square feet of warehousing space across its various sites.

3PL says the move will create employment opportunities in Wigan, with plans for more full-time members of staff as well as temporary posts in peak season.

A decade-long lease has also been agreed for the opening of the flagship new facility.

The firm says businesses are looking to stockpile goods in response to the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit, leading to a surge in demand across the UK it is keen to try to meet. The new warehouse will allow 3PL to run operations around the clock as well as introduce extended cut-off times for next-day deliveries.

It also hopes to offer more same-day dispatch, saying goods getting to clients faster will help the brands in the very competitive eCommerce sector which it works with.

Founder and managing director Ian Walker said: “To see the business, evolve into blue-chip logistics territory is a firm indication of real progress being made behind the scenes underpinned by long-term thinking.

“We recently secured our North West headquarters on a 10-year lease and the decision to mirror the new site on a 10-year lease was a logical decision.

“Both existing and future customers are at the heart of our long term thinking and it is essential we create an environment for them to scale their respective businesses on the back of our infrastructure commitments.

“Demand for outsourced fulfilment and logistics services is only going to increase and it is vitally important we stay aligned to supply and demand.”

3PL is enjoying a period of significant growth and says it has invested in infrastructure, recruitment and technology.