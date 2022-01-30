Nine-year-old boy killed by falling tree in middle of Storm Malik

Police were called to Hollington Road, Winnothdale, near Tean, at 1pm yesterday (January 29) after reports that a tree had fallen on the pair.

They were both taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the boy died.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fallen tree blocks a road in Woodlesford in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

“A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The tragedy came just a few hours after a 60-year-old woman was similarly killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen, as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.

Police Scotland said that emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen at around 10.30am yesterday to reports of a 'sudden death'.

A spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Winds of more than 100mph have been reported in parts of Scotland, with widespread disruption to travel and power supplies.

Weather warnings for high winds and rain remain in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland.

READ: Flights cancelled, travel disruption and power cuts: Lancashire braced for winds of up to 80mph as Storm Malik heads to the UKThe Met Office have said that another blast of severe strong winds, now officially named Storm Corrie, is set to hit parts of the UK.

It is set to move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and push across the North Sea in the early hours of tomorrow.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.