‘No indication’ of GMP failings in Leo Durrington hit and run

The sentencing of two youths involved in an horrific hit and run on a child has been delayed until next month.



The pair of teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were due to learn their fate at Wigan Youth Court last week, after critically injuring four-year-old Leo Durrington on Wigan Road, Leigh, on October 30.

Their case has now been adjourned until December 5.

As the stolen vehicle was being chased by police when the incident occurred, a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesman for the office revealed that there was “no indication” that the officers involved in the chase were being investigated for misconduct.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe: “Our thoughts are with Leo Durrington, and his family, during his continued recovery and all those affected by this shocking incident, including the emergency services. Our investigation is under way and is progressing well.

“We are looking at the circumstances of the short Greater Manchester Police pursuit; there is no indication of conduct matters at this time and both officers in the police car are being treated as witnesses to our investigation.

“We have detailed statements from them and have collected a large amount of CCTV and dash cam footage to help with our

inquiries.”

Leo’s family issued an update on his condition on social media last week, saying the youngster had been taken off life support and was breathing for himself.