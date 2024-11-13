A Merry Green Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas is a time of joy, love, and giving. However, it can be a time where there is a lot of pressure to celebrate to ‘excess’, costing a lot of money and creating a significant amount of waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you know that every year, food wasted just at Christmas is the equivalent to 2 million turkeys, 5 million Christmas puddings, and 74 million mince pies.

Overbuying and overcooking food, particularly during the festive feast, and poor food storage leading to spoilage, can cost families a lot of money and are major contributors to food waste during Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not just food; around 1 billion Christmas cards and enough wrapping paper to wrap around the world nine times are thrown away every year! This waste often ends up in landfills, contributing to pollution and climate change.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Elaborate gift wrapping and single-use decorations like crackers, which are often non-recyclable, and single-use items like disposable plates, cutlery, and cups especially for parties and gatherings contribute to creating lots of waste.

People are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living, and there are lots of ways to enjoy the festive season without breaking the bank or harming the planet.

By making conscious choices, we can reduce our environmental impact and alleviate financial strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure to buy gifts can sometimes take away from the true meaning of Christmas, so why not suggest alternatives, like prioritising spending time together, playing games or cooking together. You may find your friends and families are grateful for this too.

If you are giving gifts, sustainable wrapping, using reusable materials like fabric or newspaper, can reduce the need for single-use paper and plastic.

Christmas is a great time to get crafty, so why not consider making your own gifts and decorations? Not only does opting for handmade or personalised gifts help to minimise waste, it also adds a personal touch.

Choosing sustainable decorations, opting for reusable decorations, considering natural decorations like pine cones and greenery, and purchasing energy-efficient LED lights, can reduce the environmental footprint of Christmas decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reducing food waste is crucial. In the UK, a family of four throw away around £1,000 worth of food each year, with Christmas playing a big part in this.

Planning meals carefully, buying only what is needed, storing food properly, and composting food scraps can help. www.lovefoodhatewaste.com contains lots of useful tips and tricks to help you make the most of your food and save you money.

By making small changes to our Christmas traditions, we can significantly reduce our environmental impact. It's a collective effort that requires conscious choices from individuals, businesses, and communities. Let's make this Christmas a greener one, filled with joy, love, and sustainability. By embracing eco-friendly practices, we can ensure a brighter future for generations to come.