Booths Chilli Chicken Meatball Subs recipe

Serves: 4 l Prep: 15 mins l Cooks: 20 mins

Ingredients

500g Heck chicken mince

Booths Chilli Chicken Meatball Subs

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Half tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

1 lime, zest only

For the glaze

4 tbsp chilli jam

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

1 lime, juice only

For the red cabbage & celeriac slaw

Quarter of a head red cabbage,

thinly sliced

Quarter of a celeriac, grated

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper

To serve

4 sub style bread rolls

Extra coriander

1 red chilli, sliced

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C (fan) / 200C / 400F / gas mark 6.

2. For the meatballs, place the chicken mince, garlic, chilli flakes, coriander and lime zest into a bowl. Mix well to combine. Divide the mix into 12 evenly sized balls and roll to shape into meatballs. Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

3. To make the glaze, mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Spoon the glaze over the prepared meatballs and bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Ensure they are piping hot and cooked through.

4. For the slaw, mix all of the ingredients together and season to taste.

5. To serve, slice each sub roll in half, add a dollop of slaw, 3 meatballs and garnish with coriander leaves and sliced chilli.

Chef’s Tip